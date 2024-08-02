Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at ₹498.5 and closed at ₹494.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹520.1, while the low was ₹492.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,635.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 273,787 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|511.87
|Support 1
|483.97
|Resistance 2
|529.88
|Support 2
|474.08
|Resistance 3
|539.77
|Support 3
|456.07
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 15.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹520.1 & ₹492.35 yesterday to end at ₹497.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.