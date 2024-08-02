Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 494.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at 498.5 and closed at 494.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 520.1, while the low was 492.35. The market capitalization stood at 31,635.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 273,787 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1511.87Support 1483.97
Resistance 2529.88Support 2474.08
Resistance 3539.77Support 3456.07
02 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 15.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1121
    Hold6654
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
02 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5891 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹494.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 520.1 & 492.35 yesterday to end at 497.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

