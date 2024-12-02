Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹930 and closed slightly lower at ₹927.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹951.9 and a low of ₹895.3, reflecting significant intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹59,040.38 crore, Paytm's shares traded actively, with a BSE volume of 796,921 shares. The stock remains near its 52-week high of ₹951.9, contrasting sharply with its 52-week low of ₹310.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 22.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹951.9 & ₹895.3 yesterday to end at ₹901.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend