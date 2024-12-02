Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 927.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 901.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 930 and closed slightly lower at 927.5. The stock experienced a high of 951.9 and a low of 895.3, reflecting significant intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of approximately 59,040.38 crore, Paytm's shares traded actively, with a BSE volume of 796,921 shares. The stock remains near its 52-week high of 951.9, contrasting sharply with its 52-week low of 310.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 22.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
02 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11606 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹927.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 951.9 & 895.3 yesterday to end at 901.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

