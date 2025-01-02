Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹1016.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1017.45. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1016.95 and a low of ₹976.55. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹62,947.91 crore, the stock remains within a 52-week range, peaking at ₹1063 and bottoming out at ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 285,254 shares for the day.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1006.13
|Support 1
|973.43
|Resistance 2
|1023.92
|Support 2
|958.52
|Resistance 3
|1038.83
|Support 3
|940.73
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 29.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1016.95 & ₹976.55 yesterday to end at ₹986.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend