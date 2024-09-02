Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹556.15 and closed at ₹554.45. The stock reached a high of ₹631.3 and a low of ₹543.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,570.38 crore. Paytm's 52-week high is ₹998.3, while its 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 2,145,102 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 30.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 981 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹631.3 & ₹543.2 yesterday to end at ₹621.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend