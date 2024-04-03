Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 416.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock on the last day traded at an open price of 409.55 and closed at 406.2. The high for the day was 421.6 and the low was 404.6. The market capitalization stood at 26,461.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 998.3 and 318.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 346,914 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock's price fluctuated between 412.35 (low) and 419.05 (high) on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹418.15, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹416.45

Paytm stock is currently priced at 418.15, with a slight increase of 0.41% or 1.7 points.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.48%
3 Months-37.79%
6 Months-52.5%
YTD-34.48%
1 Year-34.84%
03 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹416.45, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹406.2

Paytm stock is currently priced at 416.45, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 10.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹406.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a volume of 346,914 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 406.2.

