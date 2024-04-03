Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock on the last day traded at an open price of ₹409.55 and closed at ₹406.2. The high for the day was ₹421.6 and the low was ₹404.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,461.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 346,914 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
One 97 Communications stock's price fluctuated between ₹412.35 (low) and ₹419.05 (high) on the current day.
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹418.15, with a slight increase of 0.41% or 1.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.48%
|3 Months
|-37.79%
|6 Months
|-52.5%
|YTD
|-34.48%
|1 Year
|-34.84%
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹416.45, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 10.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Paytm had a volume of 346,914 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹406.2.
