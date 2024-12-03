Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 901.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 896.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 902.05 and closed slightly lower at 901.05. The stock reached a high of 912 and a low of 882.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 57,453.91 crore, Paytm's performance reflects significant volatility. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 951.9 and a low of 310, with a BSE volume of 313,534 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:18:55 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The share price of Paytm has increased by 1.10%, currently trading at 906.40. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has appreciated by 2.91%, reaching 906.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months51.64%
6 Months138.16%
YTD40.99%
1 Year2.91%
03 Dec 2024, 08:46:03 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1911.83Support 1882.18
Resistance 2926.67Support 2867.37
Resistance 3941.48Support 3852.53
03 Dec 2024, 08:32:08 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 21.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
03 Dec 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11429 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 313 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02:12 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹901.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 912 & 882.65 yesterday to end at 896.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

