Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹902.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹901.05. The stock reached a high of ₹912 and a low of ₹882.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹57,453.91 crore, Paytm's performance reflects significant volatility. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹951.9 and a low of ₹310, with a BSE volume of 313,534 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The share price of Paytm has increased by 1.10%, currently trading at ₹906.40. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has appreciated by 2.91%, reaching ₹906.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|51.64%
|6 Months
|138.16%
|YTD
|40.99%
|1 Year
|2.91%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|911.83
|Support 1
|882.18
|Resistance 2
|926.67
|Support 2
|867.37
|Resistance 3
|941.48
|Support 3
|852.53
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 21.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 313 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹912 & ₹882.65 yesterday to end at ₹896.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend