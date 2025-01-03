Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 986.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 982 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 990 and closed slightly lower at 986.8. The stock reached a high of 994.6 and dipped to a low of 965.4 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately 62,616.47 crore. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has experienced a high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The trading volume on BSE was 218,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7805 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹986.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 994.6 & 965.4 yesterday to end at 982. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

