Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹990 and closed slightly lower at ₹986.8. The stock reached a high of ₹994.6 and dipped to a low of ₹965.4 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹62,616.47 crore. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has experienced a high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The trading volume on BSE was 218,743 shares.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹994.6 & ₹965.4 yesterday to end at ₹982. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend