Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at ₹386 and closed at ₹377.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹396.35, while the low was ₹358.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,964.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹998.3 and ₹310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,414,984 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 379.25 & a low of 375.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|380.67
|Support 1
|376.42
|Resistance 2
|382.08
|Support 2
|373.58
|Resistance 3
|384.92
|Support 3
|372.17
Paytm Share Price Live Updates:
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm has increased by 5% to reach ₹379.25, in line with the positive performance of its peers like LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 2.75% and 2.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|LIC Housing Finance
|653.6
|20.8
|3.29
|682.9
|362.65
|35952.12
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|272.15
|4.65
|1.74
|346.4
|243.9
|33593.82
|One 97 Communications
|379.25
|18.05
|5.0
|998.3
|310.0
|24120.3
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1324.75
|2.5
|0.19
|1794.4
|1169.8
|21113.46
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1097.45
|14.55
|1.34
|1282.75
|781.75
|20607.64
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹379.25, up 5% from yesterday's ₹361.2
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹379.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹346.05 and ₹383.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹346.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 383.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The share price of Paytm has increased by 4.54% and is currently trading at ₹377.60. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has dropped by -48.61% to ₹377.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.81%
|3 Months
|-15.06%
|6 Months
|-58.57%
|YTD
|-43.23%
|1 Year
|-48.61%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|383.75
|Support 1
|346.05
|Resistance 2
|408.85
|Support 2
|333.45
|Resistance 3
|421.45
|Support 3
|308.35
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 53.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6263 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 642.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹377.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹396.35 & ₹358.65 yesterday to end at ₹377.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.