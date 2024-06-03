Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 361.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at 386 and closed at 377.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 396.35, while the low was 358.65. The market capitalization stood at 22,964.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 998.3 and 310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,414,984 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 379.25 & a low of 375.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1380.67Support 1376.42
Resistance 2382.08Support 2373.58
Resistance 3384.92Support 3372.17
03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm has increased by 5% to reach 379.25, in line with the positive performance of its peers like LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 2.75% and 2.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
LIC Housing Finance653.620.83.29682.9362.6535952.12
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial272.154.651.74346.4243.933593.82
One 97 Communications379.2518.055.0998.3310.024120.3
Creditaccess Grameen1324.752.50.191794.41169.821113.46
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1097.4514.551.341282.75781.7520607.64
03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹379.25, up 5% from yesterday's ₹361.2

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 379.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 346.05 and 383.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 346.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 383.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The share price of Paytm has increased by 4.54% and is currently trading at 377.60. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has dropped by -48.61% to 377.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.81%
3 Months-15.06%
6 Months-58.57%
YTD-43.23%
1 Year-48.61%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1383.75Support 1346.05
Resistance 2408.85Support 2333.45
Resistance 3421.45Support 3308.35
03 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 53.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy2211
    Hold5543
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
03 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6263 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 642.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹377.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 396.35 & 358.65 yesterday to end at 377.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

