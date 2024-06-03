Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 361.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.