Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹620.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹621.8. The stock reached a high of ₹633.9 and a low of ₹587.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,803.54 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Paytm's share price ranged from a high of ₹998.3 to a low of ₹310. The trading volume on the BSE was 961,817 shares.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|631.6
|Support 1
|584.9
|Resistance 2
|656.15
|Support 2
|562.75
|Resistance 3
|678.3
|Support 3
|538.2
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 29.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 105.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 961 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹633.9 & ₹587.15 yesterday to end at ₹609.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend