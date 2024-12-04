Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 896.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 899.5 and closed at 896.55, experiencing a high of 910 and a low of 890.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 57,084.36 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has seen a 52-week high of 951.9 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 305,372 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11130 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹896.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 910 & 890.75 yesterday to end at 902.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.