Paytm Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹899.5 and closed at ₹896.55, experiencing a high of ₹910 and a low of ₹890.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹57,084.36 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has seen a 52-week high of ₹951.9 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 305,372 shares for the day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹910 & ₹890.75 yesterday to end at ₹902.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend