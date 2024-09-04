Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 595.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 604.65 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 608.95 and closed slightly higher at 609.75. The stock reached a high of 614.85 and a low of 593.35. With a market capitalization of 37,903.06 crore, Paytm's performance reflects a notable range within its 52-week high of 998.3 and low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 721,808 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹604.65, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹595.6

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 604.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 588.73 and 608.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 588.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 608.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at 592.10. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have dropped by 30.48%, reaching the same price of 592.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.25%
3 Months45.5%
6 Months47.37%
YTD-6.27%
1 Year-30.48%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1608.53Support 1588.73
Resistance 2621.57Support 2581.97
Resistance 3628.33Support 3568.93
04 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 430.0, 27.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy0012
    Hold6665
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell3333
04 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10215 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 721 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹609.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 614.85 & 593.35 yesterday to end at 595.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

