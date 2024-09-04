Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹608.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹609.75. The stock reached a high of ₹614.85 and a low of ₹593.35. With a market capitalization of ₹37,903.06 crore, Paytm's performance reflects a notable range within its 52-week high of ₹998.3 and low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 721,808 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹604.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹588.73 and ₹608.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹588.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 608.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹592.10. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have dropped by 30.48%, reaching the same price of ₹592.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.25%
|3 Months
|45.5%
|6 Months
|47.37%
|YTD
|-6.27%
|1 Year
|-30.48%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|608.53
|Support 1
|588.73
|Resistance 2
|621.57
|Support 2
|581.97
|Resistance 3
|628.33
|Support 3
|568.93
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 27.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 721 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹614.85 & ₹593.35 yesterday to end at ₹595.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend