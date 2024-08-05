Paytm Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.53%
|3 Months
|29.97%
|6 Months
|8.17%
|YTD
|-17.07%
|1 Year
|-31.34%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|549.0
|Support 1
|498.7
|Resistance 2
|570.95
|Support 2
|470.35
|Resistance 3
|599.3
|Support 3
|448.4
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 20.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 137.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1516 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹542.5 & ₹492.5 yesterday to end at ₹526.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.