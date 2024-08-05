Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 05 Aug 2024, by 5.94 %. The stock closed at 497.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 526.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.53%
3 Months29.97%
6 Months8.17%
YTD-17.07%
1 Year-31.34%
05 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1549.0Support 1498.7
Resistance 2570.95Support 2470.35
Resistance 3599.3Support 3448.4
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 20.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1121
    Hold6654
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
05 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6370 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 137.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1516 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹497.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 542.5 & 492.5 yesterday to end at 526.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

