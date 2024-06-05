Paytm Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at ₹356.15 and closed at ₹357.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹356.15, while the low was ₹339.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹21,601.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹998.30 and ₹310 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 69,381 shares.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.85% higher than yesterday
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume on Paytm until 10 AM is 2.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹339.35, up by -5%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a significant factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm touched a high of 364.0 & a low of 357.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.73
|Support 1
|354.93
|Resistance 2
|366.27
|Support 2
|352.67
|Resistance 3
|368.53
|Support 3
|348.13
Paytm Share Price Today Live:
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Paytm dropped by 5% today to reach ₹339.35, while its peer companies are showing mixed performance. Poonawalla Fincorp is experiencing a decline, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a 0.27% and -0.11% change, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|418.6
|-3.25
|-0.77
|519.95
|332.2
|32255.22
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|262.2
|3.2
|1.24
|346.4
|243.9
|32365.6
|One 97 Communications
|339.35
|-17.85
|-5.0
|998.3
|310.0
|21582.66
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1293.0
|29.35
|2.32
|1794.4
|1169.8
|20607.44
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1110.15
|15.05
|1.37
|1282.75
|805.0
|20846.11
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹357.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹356.15 & ₹339.35 yesterday to end at ₹357.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend