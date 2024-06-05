Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -4.89 %. The stock closed at 357.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at 356.15 and closed at 357.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 356.15, while the low was 339.35. The market capitalization stands at 21,601.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 998.30 and 310 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 69,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.85% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume on Paytm until 10 AM is 2.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at 339.35, up by -5%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a significant factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm touched a high of 364.0 & a low of 357.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.73Support 1354.93
Resistance 2366.27Support 2352.67
Resistance 3368.53Support 3348.13
05 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Paytm dropped by 5% today to reach 339.35, while its peer companies are showing mixed performance. Poonawalla Fincorp is experiencing a decline, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a 0.27% and -0.11% change, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Poonawalla Fincorp418.6-3.25-0.77519.95332.232255.22
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial262.23.21.24346.4243.932365.6
One 97 Communications339.35-17.85-5.0998.3310.021582.66
Creditaccess Grameen1293.029.352.321794.41169.820607.44
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1110.1515.051.371282.75805.020846.11
05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹357.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 356.15 & 339.35 yesterday to end at 357.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

