Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 595.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 586.05 and closed at 595.6, reaching a high of 620.7 and a low of 584.3. The market capitalization stood at 39,080.37 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has experienced a 52-week high of 998.3 and a low of 310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,100,202 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 430.0, 29.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy0012
    Hold6665
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell3333
05 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10609 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1100 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹595.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 620.7 & 584.3 yesterday to end at 614.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.