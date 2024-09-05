Paytm Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹586.05 and closed at ₹595.6, reaching a high of ₹620.7 and a low of ₹584.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,080.37 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has experienced a 52-week high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,100,202 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 29.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1100 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹620.7 & ₹584.3 yesterday to end at ₹614.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend