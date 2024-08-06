Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹516.2 and closed at ₹526.75. The highest price recorded was ₹516.2 while the lowest was ₹481.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,737.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 547,374 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 547 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹516.2 & ₹481.75 yesterday to end at ₹498.8. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.