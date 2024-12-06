Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹943.7 and closed at ₹939.55, experiencing a high of ₹970.85 and a low of ₹937.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹59,881.4 crore. Over the past year, Paytm reached a 52-week high of ₹951.9 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 418,235 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price has declined by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹955.55. Over the past year, however, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 17.56%, reaching ₹955.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, rising to 24,708.40 during the same timeframe. Please note that this information is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.15%
|3 Months
|53.37%
|6 Months
|175.74%
|YTD
|50.42%
|1 Year
|17.56%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|971.83
|Support 1
|938.33
|Resistance 2
|988.17
|Support 2
|921.17
|Resistance 3
|1005.33
|Support 3
|904.83
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 26.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11531 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹939.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹970.85 & ₹937.65 yesterday to end at ₹956.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend