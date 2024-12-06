Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 939.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 956.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 943.7 and closed at 939.55, experiencing a high of 970.85 and a low of 937.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 59,881.4 crore. Over the past year, Paytm reached a 52-week high of 951.9 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 418,235 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:22:01 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price has declined by 0.10%, currently trading at 955.55. Over the past year, however, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 17.56%, reaching 955.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, rising to 24,708.40 during the same timeframe. Please note that this information is based on data available up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.15%
3 Months53.37%
6 Months175.74%
YTD50.42%
1 Year17.56%
06 Dec 2024, 08:50:49 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1971.83Support 1938.33
Resistance 2988.17Support 2921.17
Resistance 31005.33Support 3904.83
06 Dec 2024, 08:33:48 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 26.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
06 Dec 2024, 08:18:40 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11531 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹939.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 970.85 & 937.65 yesterday to end at 956.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

