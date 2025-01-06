Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹988.8 and closed at ₹982, experiencing a high of ₹1007.2 and a low of ₹976.8. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹62,616.47 crores. Over the past year, Paytm reached a 52-week high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 196,311 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹712.0, 27.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 196 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1007.2 & ₹976.8 yesterday to end at ₹982.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.