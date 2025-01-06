Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 982 per share. The stock is currently trading at 982.3 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 988.8 and closed at 982, experiencing a high of 1007.2 and a low of 976.8. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 62,616.47 crores. Over the past year, Paytm reached a 52-week high of 1063 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 196,311 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 712.0, 27.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
06 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7551 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 196 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹982 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1007.2 & 976.8 yesterday to end at 982.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

