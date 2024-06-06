Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 339.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at 345.55, closed at 339.85 with a high of 349.8 and a low of 338. The market capitalization was 21,887.16 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 274,510 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 01:37:57 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 345.38 and 342.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 342.78 and selling near the hourly resistance of 345.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 01:05:58 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of 338 and a high price of 349.8 on the current day.

06 Jun 2024, 12:51:52 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.30% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 12 AM is down by 58.30% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 344.65, a decrease of 1.41%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial to understand market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a fall in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 Jun 2024, 12:34:32 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 347.83 and 344.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 344.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 347.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.68Support 1343.18
Resistance 2347.02Support 2342.02
Resistance 3348.18Support 3340.68
06 Jun 2024, 12:23:17 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 Jun 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days362.20
10 Days355.98
20 Days350.73
50 Days376.13
100 Days466.88
300 Days651.34
06 Jun 2024, 12:10:07 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹339.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 349.8 & 338 yesterday to end at 339.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

