Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹345.55, closed at ₹339.85 with a high of ₹349.8 and a low of ₹338. The market capitalization was ₹21,887.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 274,510 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 345.38 and 342.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 342.78 and selling near the hourly resistance of 345.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of ₹338 and a high price of ₹349.8 on the current day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.30% lower than yesterday
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 12 AM is down by 58.30% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹344.65, a decrease of 1.41%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial to understand market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a fall in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 347.83 and 344.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 344.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 347.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.68
|Support 1
|343.18
|Resistance 2
|347.02
|Support 2
|342.02
|Resistance 3
|348.18
|Support 3
|340.68
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends
Paytm Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|362.20
|10 Days
|355.98
|20 Days
|350.73
|50 Days
|376.13
|100 Days
|466.88
|300 Days
|651.34
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹339.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.8 & ₹338 yesterday to end at ₹339.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend