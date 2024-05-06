LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges as Investors React to Recent Turmoil

10 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Trade

Paytm stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -4.88 %. The stock closed at 370.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.