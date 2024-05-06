Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges as Investors React to Recent Turmoil

10 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -4.88 %. The stock closed at 370.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 358.95 and closed at 370.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 358.95, while the low was 351.70. The market capitalization of Paytm stood at 22,440.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.30, and the 52-week low was 318.35. A total of 199,183 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Paytm on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:35:55 PM IST

Paytm share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 352.87 and 351.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 351.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 352.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1352.27Support 1351.42
Resistance 2352.83Support 2351.13
Resistance 3353.12Support 3350.57
06 May 2024, 01:00:01 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock had a low of 351.7 and a high of 358.95 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:51:32 PM IST

Paytm share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 648.32% higher than yesterday

The trading volume on Paytm until 12 AM has surged by 648.32% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 351.7, reflecting a decrease of -5%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:33:06 PM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 354.9 and 351.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 351.95 and selling near hourly resistance at 354.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1352.87Support 1351.32
Resistance 2353.83Support 2350.73
Resistance 3354.42Support 3349.77
06 May 2024, 12:27:37 PM IST

Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days374.93
10 Days379.97
20 Days393.67
50 Days391.17
100 Days523.65
300 Days697.83
06 May 2024, 12:19:26 PM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹352.15, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹370.2

Paytm share price is at 352.15 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 360.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

06 May 2024, 11:49:52 AM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 836.31% higher than yesterday

The trading volume on Paytm until 11 AM is 836.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 352.2, reflecting a decrease of -4.86%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:33:50 AM IST

Paytm share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 356.07 and 352.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 352.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 356.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.9Support 1351.95
Resistance 2356.65Support 2350.75
Resistance 3357.85Support 3349.0
06 May 2024, 11:20:36 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹370.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 358.95 & 351.7 yesterday to end at 370.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

