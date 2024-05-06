Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges as Investors React to Recent Turmoil

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at ₹358.95 and closed at ₹370.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹358.95, while the low was ₹351.70. The market capitalization of Paytm stood at 22,440.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.30, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. A total of 199,183 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Paytm on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price has been moving between 352.87 and 351.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 351.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 352.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|352.27
|Support 1
|351.42
|Resistance 2
|352.83
|Support 2
|351.13
|Resistance 3
|353.12
|Support 3
|350.57
One 97 Communications stock had a low of ₹351.7 and a high of ₹358.95 on the current day.
The trading volume on Paytm until 12 AM has surged by 648.32% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹351.7, reflecting a decrease of -5%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 354.9 and 351.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 351.95 and selling near hourly resistance at 354.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|352.87
|Support 1
|351.32
|Resistance 2
|353.83
|Support 2
|350.73
|Resistance 3
|354.42
|Support 3
|349.77
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|374.93
|10 Days
|379.97
|20 Days
|393.67
|50 Days
|391.17
|100 Days
|523.65
|300 Days
|697.83
Paytm share price is at ₹352.15 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹360.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
The trading volume on Paytm until 11 AM is 836.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹352.2, reflecting a decrease of -4.86%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 356.07 and 352.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 352.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 356.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.9
|Support 1
|351.95
|Resistance 2
|356.65
|Support 2
|350.75
|Resistance 3
|357.85
|Support 3
|349.0
The stock traded in the range of ₹358.95 & ₹351.7 yesterday to end at ₹370.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
