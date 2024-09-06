Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹617 and closed at ₹614.1, experiencing a high of ₹633.5 and a low of ₹611. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,898.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹310. Trading volume on the BSE was 902,391 shares, reflecting investor activity in the stock.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|634.93
|Support 1
|611.83
|Resistance 2
|645.87
|Support 2
|599.67
|Resistance 3
|658.03
|Support 3
|588.73
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 31.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 902 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹633.5 & ₹611 yesterday to end at ₹626.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend