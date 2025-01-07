Paytm Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹988 and closed at ₹982.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1000 and a low of ₹964.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62,641.96 crore, Paytm's performance indicates volatility as it trades significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1063 and above its low of ₹310. The BSE volume recorded was 198,126 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|988.95
|Support 1
|953.5
|Resistance 2
|1012.2
|Support 2
|941.3
|Resistance 3
|1024.4
|Support 3
|918.05
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹712.0, 26.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1000 & ₹964.55 yesterday to end at ₹968.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.