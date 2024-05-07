Paytm Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹358.95 and closed at ₹370.2. The high for the day was ₹358.95 and the low was ₹351.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,357.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹318.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 316,462 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 57.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 177.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 316 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹358.95 & ₹351.7 yesterday to end at ₹370.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
