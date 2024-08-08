Paytm Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹501.85 and closed at ₹487.25. The highest price reached was ₹510.85, while the lowest was ₹493.45. The market cap stood at ₹32,255.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹310. The BSE volume recorded was 182,871 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm stock price has dropped by -0.37% today, trading at ₹505.05. Over the past year, Paytm shares have plummeted by -39.10% to ₹505.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 23.98% increase to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.35%
|3 Months
|47.45%
|6 Months
|1.93%
|YTD
|-20.39%
|1 Year
|-39.1%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.8
|Support 1
|495.2
|Resistance 2
|520.7
|Support 2
|485.5
|Resistance 3
|530.4
|Support 3
|477.6
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 17.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹510.85 & ₹493.45 yesterday to end at ₹506.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.