Wed Jan 08 2025 09:38:14
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 982.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 966.75 and closed at 968.95, with a high of 995.8 and a low matching the opening price at 966.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 61,765.56 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has experienced a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 126,362 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:33:02 AM IST

Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹960.45, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹982.6

Paytm Live Updates: The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of 971.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 959.97. If the stock price breaks the second support of 959.97 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:20:23 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by 1.28%, currently trading at 970.00. Over the past year, however, Paytm shares have experienced a significant increase of 42.38%, reaching 970.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.4%
3 Months36.74%
6 Months112.98%
YTD-3.4%
1 Year42.38%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1995.63Support 1971.78
Resistance 21007.67Support 2959.97
Resistance 31019.48Support 3947.93
08 Jan 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 712.0, 27.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
08 Jan 2025, 08:20:44 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6822 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00:42 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹968.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 995.8 & 966.75 yesterday to end at 981.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

