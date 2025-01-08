Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Sees Decline in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹966.75 and closed at ₹968.95, with a high of ₹995.8 and a low matching the opening price at ₹966.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹61,765.56 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 126,362 shares for the day.
Paytm Live Updates: The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of ₹971.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹959.97. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹959.97 then there can be further negative price movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by 1.28%, currently trading at ₹970.00. Over the past year, however, Paytm shares have experienced a significant increase of 42.38%, reaching ₹970.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.4%
|3 Months
|36.74%
|6 Months
|112.98%
|YTD
|-3.4%
|1 Year
|42.38%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|995.63
|Support 1
|971.78
|Resistance 2
|1007.67
|Support 2
|959.97
|Resistance 3
|1019.48
|Support 3
|947.93
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹712.0, 27.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹995.8 & ₹966.75 yesterday to end at ₹981.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.