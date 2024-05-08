Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 351.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 350.95, closed at 351.7, with a high of 351.6 and a low of 334.15. The market cap stood at 21,245.01 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 432,380 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST Paytm: Two more top executives depart amid restructuring efforts

https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/paytm-two-more-top-executives-depart-amid-restructuring-efforts-11715079625591.html

08 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Paytm share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.52Support 1328.02
Resistance 2357.18Support 2322.18
Resistance 3363.02Support 3310.52
08 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Paytm share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 66.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell3334
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm share price Today : Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2067 k

The trading volume yesterday was 182.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.

08 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹351.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 351.6 & 334.15 yesterday to end at 351.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

