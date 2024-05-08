Paytm Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹350.95, closed at ₹351.7, with a high of ₹351.6 and a low of ₹334.15. The market cap stood at ₹21,245.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 432,380 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.52
|Support 1
|328.02
|Resistance 2
|357.18
|Support 2
|322.18
|Resistance 3
|363.02
|Support 3
|310.52
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 66.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 182.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹351.6 & ₹334.15 yesterday to end at ₹351.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
