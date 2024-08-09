Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 506.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 508.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at 507.4 and closed at 506.95. The stock reached a high of 534.85 and a low of 501.7. The market capitalization was recorded at 32,351.36 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,090,072 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 17.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1121
    Hold6654
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
09 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6137 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1090 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹506.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 534.85 & 501.7 yesterday to end at 508.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

