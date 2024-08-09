Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹507.4 and closed at ₹506.95. The stock reached a high of ₹534.85 and a low of ₹501.7. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹32,351.36 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,090,072 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 17.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1090 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹534.85 & ₹501.7 yesterday to end at ₹508.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.