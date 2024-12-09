Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹960 and closed slightly lower at ₹956.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹990.9 and a low of ₹942.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62,224.48 crore, Paytm's 52-week high also stands at ₹990.9, while the 52-week low is significantly lower at ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 777,411 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹993.95, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹975.8
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹993.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹948.52 and ₹997.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹948.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 997.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's share price has increased by 2.15%, currently trading at ₹996.80. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 47.61%, reaching ₹996.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, now standing at 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.26%
|3 Months
|60.65%
|6 Months
|156.03%
|YTD
|53.63%
|1 Year
|47.61%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|997.77
|Support 1
|948.52
|Resistance 2
|1019.13
|Support 2
|920.63
|Resistance 3
|1047.02
|Support 3
|899.27
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 28.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11597 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 777 k.
