Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 975.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 960 and closed slightly lower at 956.5. The stock experienced a high of 990.9 and a low of 942.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 62,224.48 crore, Paytm's 52-week high also stands at 990.9, while the 52-week low is significantly lower at 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 777,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹993.95, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹975.8

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 993.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 948.52 and 997.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 948.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 997.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's share price has increased by 2.15%, currently trading at 996.80. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 47.61%, reaching 996.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, now standing at 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.26%
3 Months60.65%
6 Months156.03%
YTD53.63%
1 Year47.61%
09 Dec 2024, 09:03 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharma, Reliance Power, Laurus Labs, Paytm, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-suven-pharma-reliance-power-laurus-labs-paytm-and-more-11733674713489.html

09 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1997.77Support 1948.52
Resistance 21019.13Support 2920.63
Resistance 31047.02Support 3899.27
09 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 28.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
09 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11597 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 777 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹956.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 990.9 & 942.05 yesterday to end at 975.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

