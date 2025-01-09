Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -8.2 %. The stock closed at 982.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 982.5 and closed slightly higher at 982.6. The stock reached a high of 987 and a low of 895.25, reflecting volatility during the session. Paytm's market capitalization stands at 62,682.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 573,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 712.0, 21.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7206 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 94.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 573 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹982.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 987 & 895.25 yesterday to end at 902.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

