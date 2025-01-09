Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹982.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹982.6. The stock reached a high of ₹987 and a low of ₹895.25, reflecting volatility during the session. Paytm's market capitalization stands at ₹62,682.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 573,321 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹712.0, 21.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 94.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 573 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹987 & ₹895.25 yesterday to end at ₹902.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.