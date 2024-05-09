Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹330.55, closed at ₹334.15, with a high of ₹331 and a low of ₹317.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹20183.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. The BSE volume was 567159 shares traded for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 74.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 233.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 567 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹331 & ₹317.45 yesterday to end at ₹334.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
