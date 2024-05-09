Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 334.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at 330.55, closed at 334.15, with a high of 331 and a low of 317.45. The market capitalization stood at 20183.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 998.3 and 318.35 respectively. The BSE volume was 567159 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Paytm share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 74.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell3334
09 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Paytm share price Today : Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2387 k

The trading volume yesterday was 233.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 567 k.

09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹334.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 331 & 317.45 yesterday to end at 334.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

