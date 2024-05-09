Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

2 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade

Paytm stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 334.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.