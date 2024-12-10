Paytm Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹996 and closed at ₹975.8, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1007 and a low of ₹967.85. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹61,950.41 crore. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹990.9 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 526,839 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 27.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1007 & ₹967.85 yesterday to end at ₹971.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend