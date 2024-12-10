Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 975.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 996 and closed at 975.8, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1007 and a low of 967.85. The market capitalization stood at approximately 61,950.41 crore. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of 990.9 and a low of 310. The BSE volume for the day was 526,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 27.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
10 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11752 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹975.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1007 & 967.85 yesterday to end at 971.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

