Paytm Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹900.85 and closed at ₹902.05, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹911.7 and a low of ₹886.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹56,917.53 crore, Paytm's performance shows significant volatility. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310, with a trading volume of 446,008 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|907.15
|Support 1
|887.8
|Resistance 2
|919.1
|Support 2
|880.4
|Resistance 3
|926.5
|Support 3
|868.45
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹712.0, 20.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹911.7 & ₹886.4 yesterday to end at ₹893.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.