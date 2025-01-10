Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 902.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 893.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 900.85 and closed at 902.05, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 911.7 and a low of 886.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 56,917.53 crore, Paytm's performance shows significant volatility. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310, with a trading volume of 446,008 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1907.15Support 1887.8
Resistance 2919.1Support 2880.4
Resistance 3926.5Support 3868.45
10 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 712.0, 20.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
10 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7281 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹902.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 911.7 & 886.4 yesterday to end at 893.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

