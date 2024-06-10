Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 346.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock on the last day had an opening price of 349.1 and a closing price of 346.55. The high for the day was 381.2, and the low was 347.5. The market capitalization stood at 24236.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were 998.3 and 310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 388,526 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Share sale by large investors in Paytm, IIFL and Edelweiss before RBI rap

Since January, RBI has cracked the whip on the three financial companies over evergreening of loans, inadequate KYC checks and governance. Ahead of the action and the plunge in their shares, Mohnish Pabrai, Prem Watsa's Fairfax and Softbank sold big chunks of their holdings in these companies.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/share-sale-by-large-investors-in-paytm-iifl-and-edelweiss-before-rbi-rap-11717917753283.html

10 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1392.67Support 1358.57
Resistance 2404.03Support 2335.83
Resistance 3426.77Support 3324.47
10 Jun 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 45.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy2211
    Hold5543
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
10 Jun 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6043 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 388 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:02:10 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹346.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 381.2 & 347.5 yesterday to end at 346.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

