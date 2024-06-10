Paytm Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock on the last day had an opening price of ₹349.1 and a closing price of ₹346.55. The high for the day was ₹381.2, and the low was ₹347.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹24236.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹998.3 and ₹310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 388,526 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Since January, RBI has cracked the whip on the three financial companies over evergreening of loans, inadequate KYC checks and governance. Ahead of the action and the plunge in their shares, Mohnish Pabrai, Prem Watsa's Fairfax and Softbank sold big chunks of their holdings in these companies.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/share-sale-by-large-investors-in-paytm-iifl-and-edelweiss-before-rbi-rap-11717917753283.html
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|392.67
|Support 1
|358.57
|Resistance 2
|404.03
|Support 2
|335.83
|Resistance 3
|426.77
|Support 3
|324.47
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 45.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 388 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹381.2 & ₹347.5 yesterday to end at ₹346.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.