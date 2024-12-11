Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 971.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 973.25 and closed at 971.20, experiencing a high of 985.55 and a low of 958.10. The market capitalization stood at 61,634.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,007 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 250,174 shares for Paytm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1982.23Support 1953.98
Resistance 2998.42Support 2941.92
Resistance 31010.48Support 3925.73
11 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 27.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
11 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10904 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹971.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 985.55 & 958.1 yesterday to end at 967.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

