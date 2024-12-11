Paytm Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹973.25 and closed at ₹971.20, experiencing a high of ₹985.55 and a low of ₹958.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹61,634.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,007 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 250,174 shares for Paytm.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|982.23
|Support 1
|953.98
|Resistance 2
|998.42
|Support 2
|941.92
|Resistance 3
|1010.48
|Support 3
|925.73
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 27.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹985.55 & ₹958.1 yesterday to end at ₹967.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend