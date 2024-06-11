Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 381.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.6 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at 383.95, closed at 381.2, with a high of 414 and low of 381.5. The market capitalization was 24,770.48 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume was 405,893 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 391.15. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has declined by -52.22% to 391.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.42%
3 Months-3.84%
6 Months-40.75%
YTD-38.78%
1 Year-52.22%
11 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1407.03Support 1374.53
Resistance 2426.77Support 2361.77
Resistance 3439.53Support 3342.03
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 42.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy2211
    Hold5543
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
11 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6363 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹381.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 414 & 381.5 yesterday to end at 381.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.