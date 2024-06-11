Paytm Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹383.95, closed at ₹381.2, with a high of ₹414 and low of ₹381.5. The market capitalization was ₹24,770.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume was 405,893 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹391.15. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has declined by -52.22% to ₹391.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.42%
|3 Months
|-3.84%
|6 Months
|-40.75%
|YTD
|-38.78%
|1 Year
|-52.22%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|407.03
|Support 1
|374.53
|Resistance 2
|426.77
|Support 2
|361.77
|Resistance 3
|439.53
|Support 3
|342.03
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 42.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹414 & ₹381.5 yesterday to end at ₹381.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.