Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars as Trading Sees Positive Gains

Paytm stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 401.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock closed at ₹393, with an open price of ₹401.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹405.5, and the lowest was ₹396.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,483.27 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹318.35. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 201,971.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:43:35 AM IST
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹401.35, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹401.05
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹401.35 with a net change of 0.3 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-5.36%
3 Months
-43.16%
6 Months
-55.19%
YTD
-36.93%
1 Year
-35.37%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:19 AM IST
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹401.05, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹393
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹401.05, with a 2.05% increase in value and a net change of ₹8.05. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
11 Mar 2024, 08:02:18 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹393 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 201971 shares with a closing price of ₹393.
