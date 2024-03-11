Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars as Trading Sees Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 401.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock closed at 393, with an open price of 401.25. The highest price reached during the day was 405.5, and the lowest was 396.95. The market capitalization stood at 25,483.27 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 318.35. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 201,971.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹401.35, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹401.05

Paytm stock is currently trading at 401.35 with a net change of 0.3 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.36%
3 Months-43.16%
6 Months-55.19%
YTD-36.93%
1 Year-35.37%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹401.05, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹393

Paytm stock is currently priced at 401.05, with a 2.05% increase in value and a net change of 8.05. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹393 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 201971 shares with a closing price of 393.

