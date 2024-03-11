Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars as Trading Sees Positive Gains

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock closed at ₹393, with an open price of ₹401.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹405.5, and the lowest was ₹396.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,483.27 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹318.35. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 201,971.
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹401.35 with a net change of 0.3 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.36%
|3 Months
|-43.16%
|6 Months
|-55.19%
|YTD
|-36.93%
|1 Year
|-35.37%
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹401.05, with a 2.05% increase in value and a net change of ₹8.05. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 201971 shares with a closing price of ₹393.
