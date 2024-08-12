Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹519.95 and closed at ₹508.45. The stock reached a high of ₹521.65 and a low of ₹509. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,593.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹998.3 and ₹310, respectively. A total of 294,598 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|518.3
|Support 1
|505.0
|Resistance 2
|526.95
|Support 2
|500.35
|Resistance 3
|531.6
|Support 3
|491.7
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 18.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹521.65 & ₹509 yesterday to end at ₹512.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.