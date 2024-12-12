Explore
Thu Dec 12 2024 09:40:23
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Negative Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 955.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 973.65 and closed at 967.20, marking a decline. The highest price reached was 973.65, while the lowest was 951.55. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 60,908.28 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1,007 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 289,349 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:37:20 AM IST

Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹949.55, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹955.05

Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 949.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 947.47 and 968.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 947.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 968.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:17:49 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at 957.40. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 54.99%, reaching 957.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months43.37%
6 Months137.42%
YTD50.38%
1 Year54.99%
12 Dec 2024, 08:47:40 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1968.67Support 1947.47
Resistance 2981.53Support 2939.13
Resistance 3989.87Support 3926.27
12 Dec 2024, 08:35:22 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 26.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
12 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10724 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:04:59 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹967.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 973.65 & 951.55 yesterday to end at 955.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

