Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Negative Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹973.65 and closed at ₹967.20, marking a decline. The highest price reached was ₹973.65, while the lowest was ₹951.55. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹60,908.28 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,007 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 289,349 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹949.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹947.47 and ₹968.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹947.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 968.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹957.40. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 54.99%, reaching ₹957.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|43.37%
|6 Months
|137.42%
|YTD
|50.38%
|1 Year
|54.99%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|968.67
|Support 1
|947.47
|Resistance 2
|981.53
|Support 2
|939.13
|Resistance 3
|989.87
|Support 3
|926.27
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 26.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹973.65 & ₹951.55 yesterday to end at ₹955.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend