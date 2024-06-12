Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock closed at ₹389.6 on the last day with an open price of ₹391.15. The high for the day was at ₹393.35 and the low was at ₹378. The market capitalization stood at ₹24199.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹998.3 and the low was at ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 760273 shares.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|390.72
|Support 1
|374.92
|Resistance 2
|400.18
|Support 2
|368.58
|Resistance 3
|406.52
|Support 3
|359.12
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 45.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 760 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹393.35 & ₹378 yesterday to end at ₹389.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.