Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 389.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock closed at 389.6 on the last day with an open price of 391.15. The high for the day was at 393.35 and the low was at 378. The market capitalization stood at 24199.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 998.3 and the low was at 310. The BSE volume for the day was 760273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1390.72Support 1374.92
Resistance 2400.18Support 2368.58
Resistance 3406.52Support 3359.12
12 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 45.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy2211
    Hold5543
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
12 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6492 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 760 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹389.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 393.35 & 378 yesterday to end at 389.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

