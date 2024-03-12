Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 401.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 402.55 and closed at 401.05. The high for the day was 409.1 while the low was 386.45. The market capitalization stood at 24771.61 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the low was 318.35. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 404310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹401.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 404310 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 401.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie