Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Paytm stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 401.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹402.55 and closed at ₹401.05. The high for the day was ₹409.1 while the low was ₹386.45. The market capitalization stood at 24771.61 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹318.35. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 404310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹401.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 404310 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹401.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!