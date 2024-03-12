Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Paytm stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 401.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 402.55 and closed at 401.05. The high for the day was 409.1 while the low was 386.45. The market capitalization stood at 24771.61 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the low was 318.35. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 404310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹401.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 404310 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 401.05.

