Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹402.55 and closed at ₹401.05. The high for the day was ₹409.1 while the low was ₹386.45. The market capitalization stood at 24771.61 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹318.35. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 404310 shares.
12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
