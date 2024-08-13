Paytm Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹502.1 and closed at ₹512.25. The stock reached a high of ₹526.8 and a low of ₹499.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,739.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹998.3, and the low was ₹310. A total of 712,960 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price has increased by 0.56% today, currently trading at ₹517.45. Over the past year, however, Paytm shares have decreased by 40.48%, now standing at ₹517.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|36.88%
|6 Months
|21.89%
|YTD
|-19.02%
|1 Year
|-40.48%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|527.38
|Support 1
|499.83
|Resistance 2
|540.97
|Support 2
|485.87
|Resistance 3
|554.93
|Support 3
|472.28
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 18.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 712 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹526.8 & ₹499.25 yesterday to end at ₹514.55. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.